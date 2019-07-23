The State Bank of Vietnam keeps its daily reference exchange rate unchanged at 23,077 VND/USD on July 23. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam kept its daily reference exchange rate unchanged at 23,077 VND/USD on the morning of July 23.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,769 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,383 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,275 VND/USD, down by 25 VND from the same time on July 22.BIDV kept its rates unchanged, with 23,180 – 23,300 VND/USD (buying-selling).Techcombank offered 23,160 VND/USD (buying), and 23,300 VND/USD (selling), down by 10 VND from July 22.-VNA