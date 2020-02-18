Business Challenges hinder development of renewable energy Renewable energy has emerged as one of the most preferred sectors for investment in Vietnam, according to a survey by international consulting firm Grant Thornton, but the development of such projects has been hampered by a number of challenges.

Business Air travel falls 20 percent on COVID-19 outbreak: authority The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in a 20 percent drop in the number of the passenger flying via Vietnamese airports as compared to the same time last year, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Business Vietnamese tourist arrivals in Taiwan on the rise The number of Vietnamese visitors to Taiwan (China) has been growing fast recently, which is partly attributed to Taiwan’s preferential visa policy for tourists from the Southeast Asian nation.