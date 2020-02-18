Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on February 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on February 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,910 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,518 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw a decrease.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from February 17.
BIDV also revised both rates down by 5 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Following suit, Techcombank lowered both rates by 7 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD./.
