Reference exchange rate revised down on April 1
Transactions at BIDV (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on April 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,928 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw sharp decreases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,470 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,660 VND/USD, both down 60 VND from the same time on March 31.
BIDV cut both rates by 50 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,660 VND/USD.
Techcombank also lowered both rates by 61 VND from the same time on the previous day, with the buying rate listed at 23,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD./.