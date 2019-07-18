Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam revised its daily reference exchange rate up by 4 VND to 23,072 VND/USD on the morning of July 18.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,764 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,379 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, up by 10 VND from the same time on July 17.BIDV kept its rates unchanged, with 23,140 – 23,260 VND/USD (buying-selling).Techcombank also kept its rates unchanged from July 17, offering 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).-VNA