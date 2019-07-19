Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam on the morning of July 19 revised its daily reference exchange rate up by 5 VND from the previous day to 23,067 VND/USD.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,759 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,374 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.At 8:25, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, up by 20 VND from July 18.BIDV raised its both rates by 25 VND to 23,165 VND/USD (buying) and 23,285 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank offered 23,150 VND/USD (buying), and 23,290 VND/USD (selling), up by 30 VND from the previous day.-VNA