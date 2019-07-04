The State Bank set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND per USD on July 4, up 5 VND from the previous day (July 3) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND per USD on July 4, up 5 VND from the previous day (July 3).



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,752 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,369 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the same time on July 3.



Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV went up 20 VND to 23,195 VND/USD (buying) and 23,315 VND/USD (selling).



Techcombank raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,165 VND/USD (buying) and 23,305 VND/USD (selling).-VNA