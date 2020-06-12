Reference exchange rate surges on June 12
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on June 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,919 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw strong increases.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both up 40 VND from June 11.
At BIDV, both rates were raised by 35 VND to 23,140 VND/USD (buying), and 23,320 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates up 18 VND to 23,110 VND/USD (buying), and 23,310 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 8-12, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down for most of the week before turning around to go up on Friday. It ended the week 18 VND lower than the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated throughout the week but ended the week mostly lower than those on Monday./.