Business Aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months Vietnam earned 570 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, raising the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 6 percent.

Business Budget collection drops 9.2 percent in Jan-May An estimated 577 trillion VND (24.86 billion USD) was collected for the State budget in the first five months of the year, equal to 38.2 percent of the estimate and down 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Vietnam wins bid to supply 60,000 tonnes of rice to Philippines Vietnam has won a tender offered by the Philippines to export 60,000 tonnes of rice to the partner country at a higher price than that of countries which won the bids.

Business PM welcomes Exxon Mobil’s investment in Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told President of Exxon Mobil LNG Market Development Inc. Irtiza Sayyed during a phone talk on June 11 that Vietnam welcomes the group’s plans of investment in Vietnam.