Reference exchange rate unchanged on November 22
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,674 VND/USD on November 22, unchanged from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,674 VND/USD on November 22. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,617 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,857 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of November 21.
Vietcombank cut both rates by 1 VND to 24,577 VND/USD (buying) and 24,857 VND/USD (selling)./.