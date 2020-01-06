Business Vietnam’s e-commerce market to rocket to 13 billion USD in 2020 The size of Vietnamese e-commerce market is likely to hit 13 billion USD this year thanks to a large percentage of young residents and internet subscribers, according to insiders.

Business HCM City, provinces work together to ensure supply of goods at stable HCM City will continue to work with southwestern cities and provinces to ensure an adequate supply of goods at stable prices, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade. ​

Business Origin fraud hurts Vietnamese steel in the long run International free trade agreements such as the CPTPP and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement have opened up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese steelmakers with the industry forecast to see robust growth.

Business EVNNPT invests big in 2019 Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) launched 36 power transmission projects with a total investment capital of 19.74 trillion VND (850 million USD) in 2019.