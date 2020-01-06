Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on January 6, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 3).
Transaction at Techcombank (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,862 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,472 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the rates during the previous week.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank maintained the same rates as at the end of last week, with the buying rate listed at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD.
During the week from December 30 – January 3, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 10 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week./.