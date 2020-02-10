Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND/USD on February 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 7).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,907 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,514 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw fluctuations in different directions.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the same time on February 7.
However, BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 2 VND to the buying rate, listing the rate at 23,152 VND/USD and raised the selling rate by 22 VND to 23,312 VND/USD.
During the week from February 3-7, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, then down on Wednesday before being raised again on Thursday and stayed unchanged on Friday. It ended the week at the same level as on the first day of the week./.