Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,334 VND/USD on September 26, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 23).
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,034 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,634 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed an upward trend.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,575 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,855 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of September 23.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,535 VND/USD (buying) and 23,845 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from September 19-23, the reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend. It ended the week up 29 VND./.