Business Vietnam seeks fisheries cooperation opportunities with India Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, attended a fishery workshop on September 24 held by the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to seek opportunities to boost cooperation in this field with India in general and the Indian state in particular.

Business Eight-month revenue from retail, services remains growth Total revenue from goods retail and services in the January-August period increased by over 19% year on year to nearly 157 billion USD, which is a high growth rate for the period in many years, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam-Switzerland trade surpasses 1.3 billion USD in seven months Trade revenue between Vietnam and Switzerland in the first seven months of this year was over 1.3 billion CHF (1.32 billion USD), up 1.3% year-on-year, Ambassador Phung The Long said on September 24, citing statistics by the Swiss customs.

Business Huge potential for luxury real estate in Vietnam The branded residence market is gaining a stronger foothold in the Vietnamese market with potential to further develop, shaping the lifestyle of the country’s elite, according to experts.