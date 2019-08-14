The daily reference exchange rate is adjusted up 1 VND to 23,121 VND per USD on August 14.(Photo: VNA)

The daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up 1 VND to 23,121 VND per USD on August 14.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,814 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,428 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations compared to the previous day (August 13).At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, up 10 VND from the previous day.The rates at BIDV were adjusted up 5 VND to 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD.-VNA