Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,065 VND per USD on June 27, up 10 VND from the previous day (June 26).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,756 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,374 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.At 8:15 am, the rates listed at Vietcombank were the same as on June 26, at 23,240 VND/USD (buying) and 23,360 VND/USD (selling).The rates at BIDV went up 5 VND compared to June 26, to 23,245 VND/USD (buying) and 23,365 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,230 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD.-VNA