Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 14
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,848 VND/USD on August 14, up 11 VND from the last day of the previous week (August 11).
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,848 VND/USD on August 14. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,040 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,655 VND/USD.
During the week from August 7-11, the reference exchange rate increased 22 VND.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.
At 8:45 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of August 11.
Vietcombank also added 20 VND to both rates, listing at 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,930 VND/USD (selling)./.