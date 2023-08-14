Videos EVFTA a turbo boost for Vietnam’s agricultural exports The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force three years ago, has offered tremendous opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural exporters to find markets for their high-quality products.

Business Sustainable ports – inevitable trend: experts Developing green and sustainable ports has become a top priority, an inevitable trend not only for port operators but also managers and international associations, according to insiders

Business Vietnams eyes sustainable development of coastal cities Vietnam aims for a model of coastal eco-cities that are smart, climate-resilient, and sustainably developed, where urban planning for coastal areas will centre around people, said insiders.

Business Insurance sector enjoys positive earnings, attracting investors The insurance sector is attracting the attention of investors when it comes to investment portfolios because businesses in this group have recorded positive results in recent years.