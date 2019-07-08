Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was revised up to 23,073 VND per USD on July 8, an increase of 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 5).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,765 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,381 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks were almost unchanged.At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on July 5.BIDV also maintained both rates at the same level as on July 5 at 23,180 VND/USD (buying) and 23,300 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank kep both rates unchanged at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.During the week from July 1-5, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days then turned around to rise towards the end of the week. The rate ended the week 19 VND higher than the week’s beginning.On the contrary, the rates listed at commercial banks on the week’s last day were much lower than on Monday (July 1).-VNA