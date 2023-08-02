Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on August 2
The daily reference exchange rate is at 23,773 VND/USD on August 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,773 VND/USD on August 2, up 16 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,961 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,584 VND/USD.
On the contrary, at commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,480 VND/USD (buying) and 23,850 VND/USD (selling), both down 10 VND from the end of August 1.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 15 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,535 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,835 VND/USD./.