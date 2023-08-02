Business Infographic July CPI inches up 0.45% The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.

Business SeABank’s pre-tax profits exceed 85 million USD in first half of 2023 The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank)’s pre-tax profits exceeded 2.01 trillion VND (over 85 million USD), with total outstanding loans of nearly 162 trillion VND, up 5.15% compared to December 31, 2022, according to the bank’s financial statement.

Business Opportunities for Vietnam to boost rice exports: official Rice export curbs by some countries like India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer opportunities to both Vietnamese exporters and farmers, heard a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on August 1.

Business Saigon Co.op opens more food outlets Saigon Co.op opened four Co.op Food stores in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa city in southern Dong Nai province and Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of the same name last week.