Business 50% cut in automobile registration fees to be effective from July 1 Cars will enjoy a 50% cut in registration fees from July 1 after Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on Ju ne 28 signed a decree on registration fee reduction for domestically manufactured and assembled automobiles.

Videos M&A in Vietnamese real estate heat up The real estate market in Vietnam is witnessing a significant number of mergers and acquisitions as large corporations and investment funds quietly acquire real estate businesses and projects.

Business Ministry pledges optimal conditions for Honda to operate in Vietnam The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will create the best possible conditions for Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda to operate in the country, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai affirmed on June 29.

Business 50 businesses honoured for sustainable development Dairy company Vinamilk, Bosch Vietnam – a supplier of technology and services and tech giant FPT are among winners of the 2023 Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards (CSA 2023).