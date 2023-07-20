Business Vietnamese goods to better penetrate UK market When the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has the UK as a new member, more cooperation opportunities will open up for Vietnam and the European country, according to insiders.

Business Infographic Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1 Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Phu Tho: digital transformation in agriculture – key to breakthrough The northern province of Phu Tho considers digital transformation in agriculture a key to improving production efficiency and farmers’ income, expanding markets and promoting consumption of farm produce.