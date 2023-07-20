Reference exchange rate up 27 on July 20
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,731 VND/USD on July 20, up 27 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,917 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 19.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,790 VND/USD./.