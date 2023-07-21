Videos Ministry to focus on removing difficulties for real estate market in H2 The Ministry of Construction will focus on removing legal bottlenecks for the real estate market and promoting social housing developments in the second half of this year.

Business Vietnam has great potential to attract high-quality US investment: official Politburo member, Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh emphasised the huge potential for Vietnam to lure abundant, high-quality investment from the US at his reception for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Hanoi on July 20.

Business Central Retail opens its 6th mini go! supermarket in Vietnam Central Retail on July 19 officially inaugurated a mini go! supermarket in Dien Ban township in the central province of Quang Nam, marking the 6th outlet of its kind in Vietnam.