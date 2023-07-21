Reference exchange rate up 3 on July 21
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,734 VND/USD on July 21, up 3 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,734 VND/USD on July 21. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,920 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,460 VND/USD (buying) and 23,830 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of July 20.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD./.