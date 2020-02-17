Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17 (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 14).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,914 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,522 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.  

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD, unchanged from February 14.

However, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,175 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD.

Techcombank added 7 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,162 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,322 VND/USD.

During the week from February 10-14, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, then down on following two days before being raised again on Friday. It ended the week up 4 VND from the first day of the week./.
VNA