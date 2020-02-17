Business Bamboo Airways to launch new domestic, int’l flights in February Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways has announced that it will launch several new international flights in February, as part of its plan to develop a network of 25 foreign routes this year.

Business VN banks more open for EU investors under newly-approved trade pact Investors from the EU will have opportunities to own higher stakes in Vietnamese banks than those from other countries under Việt Nam’s commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).