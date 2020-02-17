Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 14).
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 14).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,914 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,522 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD, unchanged from February 14.
However, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,175 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 7 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,162 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,322 VND/USD.
During the week from February 10-14, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, then down on following two days before being raised again on Friday. It ended the week up 4 VND from the first day of the week./.