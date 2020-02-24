Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,243 VND per USD on February 24, up 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 21).
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,940 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,545 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on February 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 8 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD./.