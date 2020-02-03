Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 3, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 31).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks rose strongly compared to January 31.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD, up 60 VND from the same time on January 31.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 45 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,165 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305VND/USD, up 45 VND from January 31.
Last week (January 27 to 31), banks closed for the first three days for the Lunar New Year holiday. After the holiday, the reference exchange rate followed a rising trend, up a total 26 VND on the last two days./.