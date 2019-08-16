Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up 5 VND to 23,120 VND per USD on August 16.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,813 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,427 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.Similarly, the rates at BIDV were kept unchanged at 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank added 8 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,138 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,278 VND/USD.The daily reference exchange rate for USD/VND fluctuated during the week from August 12 to 16, and ended the week 20 VND higher than the rate on Monday.The rates at commercial banks also ended the week higher than on the week’s first day.-VNA