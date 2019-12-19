Business Free trade agreements increase tax collection The signing and implementation of free trade agreements has increased Vietnam's tax collection this year, said Luu Manh Tuong, director of Import-Export Tax Department under Vietnam Customs.

Business Infographic Vietnam achieves impressive economic growth in 2019 Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, according to the World Bank (WB)’s recent report.

Business PM urges young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts for development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts to develop big firms and global brands, contributing to turning Vietnam into a strong country.

Business Vehicles to be banned through Lao Cai-Hekou border gate Vehicles will be banned from passing through Lao Cai-Hekou International Border Gate from January 1, 2020, according to the Lao Cai economic zone management board.