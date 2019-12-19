Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on December 19
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank also reduced both rates by 1 VND, offering the buying rate at 23,092 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,232 VND/USD./.
