Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on December 19 hinh anh 1Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on December 19 (Photo: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.

Techcombank also reduced both rates by 1 VND, offering the buying rate at   23,092 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,232 VND/USD./.
VNA