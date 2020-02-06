Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on February 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,505 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks continued to drop compared to February 5.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the same time on February 5.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD, down 5 VND from February 5./.