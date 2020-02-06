Business Coronavirus outbreak: customs clearance resumes in Lang Son Up to 66 trucks carrying goods exported to China underwent customs clearance at Huu Nghi International Border Gate in the northern border province of Lang Son on February 5, after a suspension due to coronavirus outbreak.

Business Tra fish exports likely to recover this year This year is believed to be a brighter year for the domestic tra fish industry with exports inching up in the first quarter, according to an official from the Vietnam Pangasius Association.