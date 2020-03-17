Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 17
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on March 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on March 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,923 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,531 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks all increased.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the same time on March 16.
BIDV also added 20 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
At Techcombank, both the buying and selling rates were adjusted up 8 VND to 23,148 VND/USD (buying) and 23,308 VND/USD (selling)./.