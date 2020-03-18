Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 18
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on March 18, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,928 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,928 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight rises.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from March 17.
BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,175 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 8 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,156 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,316 VND/USD./.