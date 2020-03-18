Business Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to France, Malaysia National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and France from March 17 night amid the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Logistics firms to lose revenue during pandemic Up to 50 percent of Vietnam’s logistics firms estimate they will see revenue cut in half this year compared to 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Automated aviation customs system to officially open in May The single window and automated aviation customs supervision system is scheduled to open at Noi Bai International Airport in May, according to Hanoi’s Department of Customs.

Business Rubber group moves listing from UPCoM to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group - JSC (VRG) on March 17 moved 4 billion shares coded GVR listed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).