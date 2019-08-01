The State Bank of Vietnam revises its daily reference exchange rate up by 6 VND to 23,079 VND/USD on the morning of July 31. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam revised its daily reference exchange rate up by 6 VND to 23,079 VND/USD on the morning of July 31.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,771 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,386 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the same time on July 31 at 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).BIDV also listed the rates at 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the previous day.Meanwhile, Techcombank lowered the buying rate by 10 VND to 23,120 VND/USD and kept the selling rate unchanged from the previous day at 23,260 VND/USD.-VNA