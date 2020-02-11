Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on February 11
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND/USD on February 11, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,913 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,521 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on February 10.
BIDV added 20 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320VND/USD, up 8 VND from February 10./.