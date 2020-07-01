Business Transport Ministry to start seven projects in H2 The Ministry of Transport will start construction work on seven key projects in the second half of this year, heard an online conference on the ministry’s tasks for the six remaining months held in Hanoi on June 30.

Business June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City up 0.66 percent The June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent from last month, and up 2.1 percent from the same month last year, the city’s statistics office said on June 30.

Business Vietnam Railways estimates 60 million USD loss due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly 1.4 trillion VND (60 million USD) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business EVFTA expected to boost admin reform Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EuroCham) Nicolas Audier co-chaired a dialogue with European enterprises in Vietnam on June 30.