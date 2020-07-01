Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 1, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,932 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,537 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from June 30.
BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised both rates by 11 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,106 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,306 VND/USD./.