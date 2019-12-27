Business Vietnam invests over 500 million USD abroad in 2019 Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese businesses join trade promotion event in Russia Six Vietnamese businesses, including Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), participated in a trade promotion event in Russia’s Kaluga city on December 23-24.

Business Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadline Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch Da Nang – Shanghai service National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch a service between Da Nang city in central Vietnam and China’s Shanghai on January 19, 2020.