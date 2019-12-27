Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,169 VND/USD on December 27, up 7 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,864 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,474 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank maintained both rates at the same level as on December 26, with the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD.
During the week from December 23-27, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week up 10 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week./.