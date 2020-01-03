Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 3, up 7 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 3, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,851 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,462 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged for several days, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank maintained both rates at the same level as on January 2, with the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD.
During the week from December 30 – January 3, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 10 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week./.
