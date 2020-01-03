Business Local group gives top priority to product quality Hai Au Group, which specialises in distributing imported goods, has a sustainable business strategy of concentrating on researching and enhancing the quality of products.

Business Ha Nam’s industry-trade sector sets high targets in 2020 The industry and trade sector of the northern province strives to gross over 122.6 trillion VND (5.27 billion USD) in industrial production value in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 13 percent.

Business Vietnam Airlines’s Boeing 787-10 used for HCM City-Shanghai route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines officially put into operation the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai and on January 1.

Business Forestry sector aims for 10 pct growth in export in 2020 The forestry sector will strive to earn 12.5 billion USD from exports in 2020, up 10 percent year-on-year, said Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) Pham Van Dien.