Business Vietnamese importers warned of 34 suspended Indonesian coal exporters The Trade Office of Vietnam in Indonesia has advised Vietnamese importers to not trade with 34 Indonesian mining companies whose coal exports have been suspended by the local government for failing to meet domestic market obligations.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector becomes bright spot in trade surplus The agriculture sector became the economy's bright spot in the first seven months of this year, posting a trade surplus of 3.9 billion USD in the period.

Business Phuc Trach pomelo to be sold online The central province of Ha Tinh has established new distribution channels on e-commerce and digital platforms to expand the sale of local Phuc Trach pomelos amid Covid-19 while ensuring pandemic prevention requirements are met.