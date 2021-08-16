Reference exchange rate up 8 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,153 VND/USD on August 16, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 13).
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,153 VND/USD on August 16 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,153 VND/USD on August 16, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 13).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,848 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,458 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks all rose.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,930 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the rates on August 13.
BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,725 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,925 VND/USD./.