Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on January 9
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on January 9, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,868 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,478 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the rates at the same time on January 8.
BIDV continued to keep both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank adjusted both rates down 1 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD./.