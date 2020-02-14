Business New driving force for Vietnam-EU relations The European Parliament has ratified the EVFTA and the EVIPA. The ratification has opened up new horizons for more intensive, comprehensive and effective bilateral cooperation 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Business Vietjet launches direct air routes to India Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has launched a series of five direct routes connecting Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai.

Business Gov’t to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA The Government is set to issue a decree on the lists of preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) when the deal comes into force in Vietnam.

Business Industrial sector’s growth likely to slow down due to COVID-19 Growth of Vietnam’s industrial sector is likely to slow down in the first quarter of 2020 due to negative impacts from the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).