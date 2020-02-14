Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on February 14
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND/USD on February 14, up 9 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on February 14, up 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,911 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,518 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw fluctuations in different directions.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on February 13.
However, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 17 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD.
During the week from February 10-14, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, then down on following two days before being raised again on Friday. It ended the week up 4 VND from the first day of the week.
The rates at most commercial banks ended the week lower, except for Techcombank./.