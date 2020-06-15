Reference exchange rate up strongly at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 15, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 12).
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,239 VND per USD on June 15 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 15, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 12).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,936 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,541 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 12.
At BIDV, both rates were also cut by 10 VND to 23,130 VND/USD (buying), and 23,310 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,111 VND/USD (buying), and 23,311 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 8-12, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down for most of the week before turning around to go up on Friday. It ended the week 18 VND lower than the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated throughout the week but ended the week mostly lower than those on Monday./.