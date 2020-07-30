Business Can Tho welcomes Indian group to explore business opportunities in agriculture Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Thanh Dung welcomed Indian TATA Group to explore business opportunities in agriculture in the Mekong Delta city when meeting with Country Director Gajanan Hujare on July 29.

Business Investment opportunities in south-central region, central highlands promoted in Singapore An online trade conference took place on July 29 offering Singaporean investors insights into investment opportunities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and the south-central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.

Business PetroVietnam fulfils 2020 increase to oil and gas reserves The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced that its exploration of the Ken Bau-2X well, located in the Red River Basin offshore of Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, helped the firm fulfil its plan of increasing oil and gas reserves in 2020 ahead of schedule.

Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery ready for post-COVID-19 recovery phase Despite being hit hard by falling oil prices and COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, the Dung Quat Oil Refinery maintained operations via various means and is now ready for the recovery phase in the second half of the year.