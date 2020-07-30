Reference exchange revised down by 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on July 30, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at BIDV (Source: BIDV)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on July 30, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,908 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 29.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 6 VND from the same time on July 29, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,267 VND/USD./.