Reference exchange revised down by 4 VND hinh anh 1Transactions at BIDV (Source: BIDV)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on July 30, down 4 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,908 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,515 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 29.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 6 VND from the same time on July 29, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,267 VND/USD./.
VNA