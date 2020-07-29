Reference exchange up 5 VND on July 29
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,519 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 28.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank kept both rates at the same levels as on July 28 at 23,073 VND/USD (buying) and 23,273 VND/USD (selling)./.