Reference exchange up 5 VND on July 29 hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 29 - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,519 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 28.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.

Similarly, Techcombank kept both rates at the same levels as on July 28 at 23,073 VND/USD (buying) and 23,273 VND/USD (selling)./.

VNA