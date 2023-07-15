Refrigerated container train linking Binh Duong to China inaugurated
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – A refrigerated container train was inaugurated at Song Than station in Binh Duong on July 14, in a bid to transport fresh fruits and vegetables from the southern province to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China.
Capable of transporting up to 900 tonnes of goods, the train consists of between 20 and 21 MC cars carrying 40-foot refrigerated containers used to preserve fresh fruits, farm produce, and seafood.
Its travel from Song Than to Dong Dang is expected to take 72 hours. After the completion of the railway upgrade, the travel time will be further shortened to better compete with other means of transport.
According to experts, the train meets the demand for transporting agricultural and frozen goods from southern provinces to the northern region.
Song Than is located in Di An city, adjacent to National Highway 1A, and borders Ho Chi Minh City. With its intermodal code, the station aims to become a key freight transport centre in the south. Its total annual intermodal transportation capacity hits 1.27 million tonnes and is projected to reach 2.5 million tonnes by 2025./.