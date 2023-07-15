Videos Aquatic product exporters hope for recovery Despite a downward trend in aquatic product exports in the first half of 2023, the lower pace of month-on-month decline is giving hopes for a recovery in the remaining months of this year.

Business PM orders prioritising capital for production, trade to propel growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 15 ordered prioritising capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilising macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts while ensuring major balances of the economy.

Business Vietnam, US beef up cooperation in innovation, investment, hi-tech Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on July 14 met with representatives of the US government agencies, organisations, businesses, investment funds and large corporations to promote cooperation in innovation and technology; research, exchange experiences and attract resources to building an international financial centre; and promote and attract investment to high-tech projects in Vietnam.