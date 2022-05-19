Hanoi (VNA) – Sport fans across Southeast Asia have been impressed with images of two runners of the host Vietnam celebrating victory with their Timor Leste rival Felisberto De Deus at SEA Games 31.

De Deus bagged two silvers in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m events at the ongoing Games.

ASEAN Football page recently published photos of the event, stating that after the men’s 10,000m competition, he held hands and ran together to celebrate with two Vietnamese runners Nguyen Van Lai and Le Van Thao, who won the gold and bronze medals, respectively.

In the comment section, Facebook user Gilmaro Sfx wrote: “Love Vietnam! Much love from Timor-Leste.”

Another user said: “He looks very happy. Maybe this will be a memorable memory for him. Congrats.”

For some people, this is the best moment of SEA Games 31 and reflects true sportsmanship.

Many are in awe that during his celebration, the 23-year-old waved a small Vietnamese flag while wrapping himself with his homeland’s flag.

De Deus expressed his happiness at the cheers from Vietnamese fans, as well as good wishes from local residents during his stay in Vietnam.

He said the cheers and the fair-minded spirit of the Vietnamese supporters pushed him in the men’s 10,000 event.

The athlete said he hopes that sport, particularly athletics, will help to promote the country and people of Timor Leste.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.