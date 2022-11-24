Business Railway through Hai Van Pass needs 53.5 million USD for upgrade Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has requested that the Ministry of Transport urgently invest 1.33 trillion VND (53.5 million USD) to upgrade the railway in the Hai Van Pass area due to the impact of typhoon Sonca in October.

Vietnam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong About 100 leading businesses of Hong Kong (China) will join together in a field trip to Vietnam to explore market and meet representatives of government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Vietnamese firms to have more chances to increase exports to the RoK: official Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in technology and electronics, have many favourable conditions and big opportunities to export their products to the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Pham Viet Tuan, First Secretary in charge of investment at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Air passenger volume soars in 11 months Vietnam's airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).