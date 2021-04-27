Religious communities offer support to Cambodia, Laos amid COVID-19 spread
The Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City on April 27 called on followers to make contributions to present 4 million face masks to people in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in a bid to ease their difficulties amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.
In a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)
Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCM City Buddhist Sangha, donated 100 million VND (over 4,300 USD) while a charitable group of the HCM City Buddhist Sangha presented 500 million VND to support disadvantaged Buddhist followers and people hit by COVID-19 in Laos and Cambodia.
Phnom Penh capital of Cambodia has been hardest-hit by COVID-19 in recent weeks, with hundreds of new cases being reported daily.
By the afternoon of April 27, Cambodia had logged 11,063 COVID-19 infections and 82 fatalities.
Meanwhile, a total of 511 COVID-19 cases were reported across 15 out of 18 provinces and cities of Laos./.
