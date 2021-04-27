Society VBS requires strict following of COVID-19 prevention measures at places of worship The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has called for the mandatory wearing of face masks and strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention regulations at pagodas and monasteries nationwide amid the ongoing complex developments of the pandemic.

Society Government committee meets foreign religious practitioners in Vietnam The Government Committee for Religious Affairs held a meeting with foreign religious practitioners on April 27 to inform about legal regulations on beliefs and religions, and the realisation of the right to freedom of belief or religion of foreigners legally residing in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam’s largest man-made crystal lagoon to be launched Final touches are being put on the 6.1-hectare salt-water lagoon in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Ocean Park, which will be launched during the upcoming public holiday this weekend.

Society CAAV orders tightened aviation security at airports The aviation security control must be tightened and raised to Level 1 before, during and after the four-day holiday of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1), the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently requested.