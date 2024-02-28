Religious Highlights in the Northwest Region
In 2022, Vietnam was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the second time. This reflects the international community's recognition of Vietnam's efforts and achievements in ensuring the rights of its citizens in all areas, including religious issues for the people in the mountainous regions.
Lu A Xua, a parishioner of the Hau Thao sub-parish, decorates his house in preparation for Christmas. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Children at the Hau Thao sub-parish during a catechism class. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The parishioners of the Hau Thao sub-parish (Hang Da Hamlet, Hau Chu Village, Hau Thao Commune, Sa Pa Town, Lao Cai Province) gather at the church on festival day. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Mong protestants in Sin Suoi Ho Hamlet gather for the Christmas celebration. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A solemn ceremony held in the courtyard of the stone church in Sa Pa. (Photo: VNP/VNA)