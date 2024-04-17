Remains of soldiers defending northern border reburied
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northernmost province of Ha Giang on April 17 to pay tribute to and re-bury remains of nine soldiers who fell down in the battles defending the northern border.
The remains were found in the vicinity of Height 685 in Nam Ngat village of Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district.
On behalf of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ha Giang, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Son expressed profound gratitude towards the martyrs who dedicated their entire youth and lives to the cause of national defence.
Colonel Nguyen Hoai Nam, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command, noted remains of over 1,200 martyrs still scatter across the former battlefield and have yet to be found.
A search and rescue team of the command still continues relentless efforts to search for remains of war martyrs. Since 2013, they have discovered and collected remains of 204 fallen soldiers.
Over 40 years ago, Vi Xuyen was the fiercest battlefield of the fight to safeguard the northern border. With the will to defend every inch of the Motherland, the Vietnamese troops and people succeeded in protecting the border./.