Society Vietnam, Russia bolster education, training collaboration Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son is leading a delegation on a working visit to Russia from April 15-20 to bolster education and training collaboration between the two countries.

Society Scholarships presented to disadvantaged students in central Vietnam The not-for-profit charity Lifestart Foundation (Australia) has recently awarded a new round of major General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to 25 exceptionally talented students hailing from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds in central Vietnam.

Society Da Nang to pilot riverside pedestrian street The central city of Da Nang’s Hai Chau district is set to pilot a pedestrian street on the western bank of the Han River in the end of April, on the occasion of the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May 1.

Society Airlines asked to increase flights during upcoming holidays The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) held a meeting with representatives of airlines to consider increasing flights and seats and offering flexible airfare to meet the travel demand during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.