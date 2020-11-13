The third Paris Peace Forum (Photo: PPF)

Hanoi, (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered his message to the third Paris Peace Forum which is being held online. The following is the full text of his remarks.



"Ladies and gentlemen,

I applaud the 3rd Paris Peace Forum for its very relevant theme of “Building a better world after the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Through the efforts of the entire political system, collective participation of the people, and active cooperation with various countries and international organizations, Viet Nam has been able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, ensure social security and recover economic growth.

We are fully aware that no single country can go very far alone in this fight. Thus, I believe that:

1. The pandemic triggered a global health, economic, social crisis. This shared challenge requires joint efforts of humanity through international solidary, multilateral cooperation and coordination at national, regional and global level. Such efforts should ensure that no individual and country would be left behind.

2. We need to put the interests of people at the core of our policies and actions. Our foremost priority is to protect human health and lives, and ensure affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines and medicines for the peoples of all countries and territories.

3. All countries need to uphold their commitment to the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and climate change. It is particularly necessary to assist developing countries and provide them with financial, technological and commercial support. This will help them realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, gain equal access to markets and preferential loans, and effectively participate in the global supply chain.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am confident that, with strong determination and actions, we will certainly overcome all challenges, and together build a world of peace, cooperation and prosperity for a brighter future.

Thank you."/.

