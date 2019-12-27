Business Tay Ninh promotes safe agricultural products, foodstuff in HCM City Safe agricultural products and foodstuff from Tay Ninh province are on display during a promotion week for the province's goods at the Big C An Lac supermarket in Binh Tan district in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,169 VND/USD on December 27, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam invests over 500 million USD abroad in 2019 Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.