Business Transport costs rise as fuel prices surge The sharp rise in gasoline prices is pushing up transport costs and thus fares, bus operators said.

Business More efforts needed to solve legal barriers facing investment projects: Deputy PM Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has requested ministries and sectors to seek ways to address legal barriers related to the implementation of investment projects.

Business Online Travel Mart opens in Da Nang city More than 200 booths of companies working in the travel industry and over 60 partners from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have taken part in Danang FantastiCity 2022 Online Travel Mart 2022 which opened on March 17 in the central city of Da Nang with a ceremony livestreamed on the event's fanpage.

Business Reference exchange rate down 25 VND on March 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on March 18, down 25 VND from the previous day.