Renowned Vietnamese painter’s unseen painting up for sale
Le Collier (The Necklace) by celebrated Vietnamese artist Mai Trung Thu (1906-1980).Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A never-before-seen painting by celebrated Vietnamese artist Mai Trung Thu (1906-1980) will be offered at Bonhams Southeast Asian Modern and Contemporary Art on October 4.
Le Collier (The Necklace), carrying an estimate of 2,500,000 – 4,000,000 HKD (320,000 - 511,000 USD), was formerly in the private collection of Federico Möller de Berg (1899-1991), a renowned Uruguayan sculptor who acquired it directly from Thu in 1948 – the year the two artists first met in Paris.
Federico studied at the Académie de la Grande Chaumiére and belonged to a circle of artists who shared and admired each other’s works. It was there Federico came across Thu’s paintings.
Fascinated by Thu’s art and the tenderness in which he approached his subjects, Federico later exchanged his two sculptures for Thu's paintings, and one of the two pieces was Le Collier. The work remained in Federico’s personal collection and was brought back to Uruguay where he treasured it for the rest of his life.
The painting portrays a white-dressed Vietnamese woman serenely reclining with a red beaded necklace in hand, admiring it while at the same time seemingly thinking of someone associated with it. It is a rare work of the artist not only for its size – measuring 55 x 71cm – but also the richness of the subject’s emotion, the grace in her posture, and the striking composition.
Art critic Ngo Kim Khoi said: “For those with an affection for Vietnamese art, in particular the silk paintings of Mai Trung Thu, this young woman's pure beauty within the canvas is bound to leave them in awe. Many may find themselves yearning to possess this masterpiece, allowing them to continue to admire its delicacy.”
Joan Yip, senior specialist of Bonhams Southeast Modern and Contemporary Asian Art, commented: “This painting has such a heart-warming story and reveals the pure admiration between two very different artists, who first met in Paris and developed a touching admiration for each other’s work. Kept privately in the collection of Federico Möller de Berg for more than 70 years, the painting is a unique work by Mai Thu and we expect a lot of interest from collectors as it comes fresh to the market on 4 October in Hong Kong.”
Mai Trung Thu was born in the northern city of Hai Phong into a large and honourable family of literati.
In 1924, as the École des Beaux-Arts de l'Indochine was established through the collaboration of the Frenchman Victor Tardieu and the Vietnamese Nguyen Nam Son, Mai Trung Thu passed the entrance exam and became one of 10 students in the first class (1925-1930).
Thu met with great success with silk painting, one of the most distinctive materials of Vietnamese painting.
Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and collectables, collectors’ cars and a luxury division, which includes jewellery, designer fashion, watches, wine, and whisky./.