Requiem for fallen Vietnamese soldiers held in Germany
The Tan Trao Association in Germany on July 30 organised a requiem for Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to defend and reunite the homeland as part of a meeting to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Veteran soldiers offer flowers to commemorate their fallen comrades at the event (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – The Tan Trao Association in Germany on July 30 organised a requiem for Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to defend and reunite the homeland as part of a meeting to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Venerable Thich Phap Nhan, the head of the Pho Da Pagoda in Berlin, together with other dignitaries, Buddhists monks, nuns and followers from the Phuc Lam, Tue Quang, and Dong Tam pagodas, conducted the prayer ceremony with Buddhist rituals.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh emphasised that the Vietnamese people never forget the great contributions of the heroes, war invalids, veterans, who made a glorious part in the nation’s history.
The diplomat said this meaningful activity reflects the profound gratitude and sincere appreciation for those who have fallen or sacrificed their blood and bones for the independence and freedom of the country.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, President of the association Le Hong Cuong, said the event also serves as an opportunity to educate the younger generations about the patriotic traditions and the indomitable heroic spirit of their ancestors. It also demonstrates the care, sharing, and encouragement toward the families of martyrs, war invalids, and veterans./.