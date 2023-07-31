Videos Last victim’s body in Lam Dong landslide discovered The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.

Society Ninh Thuan effectively implements three national target programmes The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is rolling out solutions to solve difficulties to effectively implement three national target programmes for the 2021-2025 period.

Society Localities strictly monitor vessels to fight IUU fishing Vietnam has seen positive progress in its fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing more than five years after it received a “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports from the European Commission (EC).

Society Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 to be held in October The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 gathering experts in all fields from the two countries is set to be held on October 15 in Tokyo, as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.