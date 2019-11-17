Society Vietnamese students in Hong Kong get support to come back home Vietnamese nationals who are pursuing study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) on November 16 received support from the Consulate General of Vietnam to return home as the university announced immediate termination of the current term, initially scheduled to end in December, due to widening unrest.

Society 30th anniversary of UN Convention on the Right of the Child marked he Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and the UNICEF office in Vietnam on November 16 held a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Right of the Child.

Society Vietnamese companies facing longer downtimes from cyberbreaches Organisations in Vietnam are facing longer downtimes caused by cybersecurity breaches, compared to the regional and global averages, according to a recent Cisco study.

Society NA Chairwoman attends great national solidarity festival in Tra Vinh Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan joined residents in Soc Cha B hamlet, Thanh Son commune, the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s Tra Cu district, at the great national solidarity festival on November 17.